People of Dong ethnic group take part in singing party in China's Hunan

Men of Dong ethnic group perform in a singing party on the Longmen Mountain in Yatunbao Town, Dong Autonomous County of Tongdao, central China's Hunan Province, April 17, 2018. People of Dong ethnic group from central China's Hunan Province, southwest China's Guizhou Province and Yunnan Province took part in the singing party together with thousands of visitors around the country. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

People attend a singing party on the Longmen Mountain in Yatunbao Town, Dong Autonomous County of Tongdao, central China's Hunan Province, April 17, 2018. People of Dong ethnic group from central China's Hunan Province, southwest China's Guizhou Province and Yunnan Province took part in the singing party together with thousands of visitors around the country. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

People perform in a singing party on the Longmen Mountain in Yatunbao Town, Dong Autonomous County of Tongdao, central China's Hunan Province, April 17, 2018. People of Dong ethnic group from central China's Hunan Province, southwest China's Guizhou Province and Yunnan Province took part in the singing party together with thousands of visitors around the country. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Children dance in a singing party on the Longmen Mountain in Yatunbao Town, Dong Autonomous County of Tongdao, central China's Hunan Province, April 17, 2018. People of Dong ethnic group from central China's Hunan Province, southwest China's Guizhou Province and Yunnan Province took part in the singing party together with thousands of visitors around the country. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)