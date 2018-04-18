S.Korea reviewing way to turn armistice into peace treaty in inter-Korean summit

South Korea's presidential Blue House said Wednesday that it is reviewing way to turn the current armistice on the Korean Peninsula
into a peace treaty during the upcoming summit with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) later this month.
An unnamed senior Blue House official told local reporters that the Blue House was reviewing way and possibility to turn the Korean Peninsula's armistice system into a peace mechanism, according to local media reports.
The Korean Peninsula remains technically in a state of war as the 1950-53 Korean War ended in armistice, not peace treaty.