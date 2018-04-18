Bluebells seen in wood of Halle in Belgium

A woman visits the wood of Halle, in Halle, Belgium, April 17, 2018. Halle's wood is known for its bluebells which are in blossom for a few weeks in Spring. (Xinhua/Ye Pingfan)

Photo taken on April 17, 2018 shows bluebells in the wood of Halle, in Halle, Belgium. Halle's wood is known for its bluebells which are in blossom for a few weeks in Spring. (Xinhua/Ye Pingfan)

Photo taken on April 17, 2018 shows bluebells in the wood of Halle, in Halle, Belgium. Halle's wood is known for its bluebells which are in blossom for a few weeks in Spring. (Xinhua/Ye Pingfan)

Photo taken on April 17, 2018 shows bluebells in the wood of Halle, in Halle, Belgium. Halle's wood is known for its bluebells which are in blossom for a few weeks in Spring. (Xinhua/Ye Pingfan)

A woman visits the wood of Halle, in Halle, Belgium, April 17, 2018. Halle's wood is known for its bluebells which are in blossom for a few weeks in Spring. (Xinhua/Ye Pingfan)