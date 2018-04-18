EU reiterates its position on B&R after ambassadors reportedly denounced initiative

The EU supports cooperation with China on the Belt and Road (B&R) initiative on the basis of China fulfilling its aim of making it an open platform that adheres to market rules, the head of press and information of the Delegation of the European Union to China told the Global Times on Wednesday.



The reassuring comments were made after German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday that 27 of the 28 EU ambassadors to China had allegedly compiled a report that sharply criticizes the China-proposed B&R initiative and denounces it as "designed to hamper free trade and put Chinese companies at an advantage."



The EU's position on the B&R initiative is clearly expressed in the Council Conclusions on the EU Strategy on China, which supports cooperation with China on the B&R initiative on the basis of China fulfilling its declared aim of making it an open platform that adheres to market rules, reiterated William Fingleton, the head of press and information of the delegation.



Those rules include EU and global requirements and standards, and complement EU policies and projects, aiming to deliver benefits to all parties concerned and all the countries along the planned B&R routes, Fingleton noted.



The so-called report compiled by the EU ambassadors to China, apparently seen by Handelsblatt, said the B&R plan "runs counter to the EU agenda for liberalizing trade and pushes the balance of power in favor of subsidized Chinese companies."



Fingleton said the delegation will not comment on the media report.