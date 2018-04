Hainan to offer visa-free access to tourists from 59 countries

China will offer a greater visa-free access to tourists from 59 countries arriving in Hainan Province from May 1, in a move to support the island's reform and opening-up, the State Immigration Administration announced Wednesday.



The visa-free policy will benefit group or individual tourists via travel agencies from 59 countries, including Russia, Britain, France, Germany, and the United States.