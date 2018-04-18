China-Laos railway under construction

Photo taken on April 13, 2018 shows a Chinese electric welder from China Railway No.8 Engineering Group Co., Ltd. (CREC8) working on the under-construction Ban Ladhan railway bridge over Mekong River in Luang Prabang, Laos. China-Laos railway starts from the Mohan-Moten border area between the two countries, running over 400 km to Lao capital Vientiane with designed operating speed of 160 km per hour. Over 60 percent of the route are bridges and tunnels. (Xinhua/Zhang Jianhua)

Photo taken on April 14, 2018 shows the Luang Prabang railway bridge under construction by China Railway No.8 Engineering Group Co., Ltd. (CREC8) over Mekong River in Luang Prabang, Laos. China-Laos railway starts from the Mohan-Moten border area between the two countries, running over 400 km to Lao capital Vientiane with designed operating speed of 160 km per hour. Over 60 percent of the route are bridges and tunnels. (Xinhua/Zhang Jianhua)