PLA Air Force puts multi-role fighter jets J-10C into real combat roles

A J-10C fighter jet flies during a flight training exercise on April 12, 2018. The lightweight, semi-stealth, single-engine, multi-role fighter jets J-10C of the Chinese PLA Air Force have been put into real combat roles, which marks an improvement in the combat and defense capabilities of the Chinese Air Force, according a statement of the Air Force on April 16, 2018. (english.chinamil.com.cn/ Photo by Liu Chuan)

