Should we abandon plastic friendships?

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

Kathy is a girl who is frequently mentioned by my younger sister whenever she calls me. "You know Kathy is my best friend for life; she is willing to listen to me whenever I need her." "Kathy knows me so well and can even read my mind. How lucky I am to have such a cute friend," she says. But recently, the same Kathy broke my sister's heart, and now my sister labeled the friendship between her and Kathy a "plastic friendship."I first learned the phrase plastic friendship (suliao jiemei hua) from entertainment news when it was used to describe the fair-weather friendship between well-known female celebrities. At first, they behave like close friends and publicize their photos of closeness on social media, but once any conflict of interest becomes involved, such as competition in job opportunities, they become enemies overnight.Kathy was my sister's roommate at university. They worked in the same company after graduation and both planned to quit for a better job.My sister found out about a job fair in Qingdao, Shandong Province and invited Kathy to go with her. While at the event, my sister was called into work and asked Kathy to give her resume to some companies for her. "Afterward, she told me she submitted all my resumes. But on Monday at work, I clearly saw my resumes in her handbag," she said.My sister is still recovering from the toxic friendship, and she said she once struggled on whether or not to keep the five-year friendship. In the end, she could not continue the friendship.Many Chinese people are not good at being straightforward in dealing with such problems, like my sister who first chose to behave like nothing happened and still talked and dined with Kathy as she did before. But as time went by, she could not keep it up. "I could not tell her what I accidentally found in her handbag to her face, considering her feelings," she said. "So, I wrote a letter as a more tactful way to end the friendship."My sister felt relaxed after writing the letter but still upset about the would-be awkwardness after Kathy read the letter.Friends are an important part in people's lives, and my sister isn't the only one who has had such an experience. On the Chinese question-and-answer website Zhihu, the topic "How to treat plastic friendships?" has more than 500 followers, with the majority of the comments advising people to have a direct break.Nowadays, many people complain that the daily hustle and bustle of life has almost deprived them of time with friends. And there is even a saying to make us feel less guilty that "real friendship doesn't need daily contact."But I think we should not neglect that there is another half of the saying, which is "close care cannot be absent when needed by your friend." Therefore, I agree that toxic friendships should be broken so you can invest your time and energy on worthwhile relationships.