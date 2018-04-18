Word matters

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

"When I poured the room temperature water into the glass cup, the cup suddenly cracked."So said a woman surnamed Wang. Wang bought the cup for 3.9 yuan ($0.62) from IKEA and sustained an injury on her face and teeth from the accident in 2016. Wang said that since she was injured, she has been to the hospital 12 times and also went for mental counseling many times due to suffering from anxiety, fear and insomnia. Wang filed a lawsuit against IKEA and ask for compensation of 1.05 million yuan. The case was heard recently in Daxing District People's Court. The accused said that Wang could not prove that this cup was bought from IKEA. In addition, the cup is completely in line with national standards and has a sales volume of 610,000. So far, she is the only person who has sustained this type of injury. The judgment has yet not been announced. (Source: Beijing Morning Post)