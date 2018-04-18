Lenovo aims to sell one bln USD new-type smart devices in 2018 financial year

Global personal computer giant Lenovo Group eyes selling new-type smart devices worth 1 billion US dollars in the new financial year.



Lenovo will make "intelligence" its new brand label as the company keeps connecting their products with data, services and users, Yang Yuanqing, the company's chairman and CEO, said at the "Lenovo FY2018 China Kickoff" Tuesday.



The company eyes more progress in PC, mobile services, data centers and artificial intelligence in the new financial year.



Software and other services revenues are expected to reach 2 billion US dollars this year, while the market penetration rate of Lenovo's PC value-added services could gain 1 percentage point.



Meanwhile, Lenovo hopes that revenue of its super-scale data center business will reach 1.5 billion US dollars and that clients of its vertical industry intelligent solutions will grow by more than three times.

