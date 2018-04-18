China is without a doubt a paradise for massage lovers, especially for someone like me who has chronic tension in their shoulders or back. However, massages in China can hold some surprises for foreigners since they are not always like what they are used to in their home country.Back home in Germany, getting a massage is much more of a luxury. In addition, some doctors prescribe massages due to medical conditions. Therefore, massage parlors are either extremely geared toward relaxation using specific décor and items such as candles and scents to calm the patient as soon as they walk in or they are more like a medical office.Here in China, the more you are willing to pay, the fancier the place that offers massage will be. Most of the time, I go for mid-range priced massages.I remember the first time I entered one of these massage parlors. While the massage relaxed me, I missed the music and the scents of the parlors back home.It seems to me that getting a massage in China is much more of a casual thing to do. Sometimes when I am bored, I will call my girlfriends and we will go get a foot massage and chat away while the masseur works their magic.Back home, getting a massage is usually something you do on your own.I noticed that massages in China are rougher. Sometimes this rough treatment is really what my muscles and body need.I have to admit, whereas back home I request more force to really loosen up my muscles, in China, I sometimes have to stop them from applying so much pressure.In addition, there are some types of massages you just simply won't find anywhere else in the world.So far I have tried cupping, a technique where around 10 cups are heated up and then placed onto ones back, and the skin is slightly sucked into them. Then you will just relax for about half an hour with the cups on your back.After their removal, round red marks will be left on your skin. Depending on the darkness of their color, one can indicate the condition of your body.While I do not know if it helps conditions such as the flu, I was certainly relaxed and had better sleep than usual after the treatment.

This article was published on the Global Times Metropolitan section Two Cents page, a space for reader submissions, including opinion, humor and satire. The ideas expressed are those of the author alone, and do not represent the position of the Global Times.