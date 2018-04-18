Aerial view of village roads in SW China's Chongqing

Aerial photo taken on April 17, 2018 shows roads at Quanfa Village of Quchi Township in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The township has constructed over 330 km roads at its villages to make it convenient for local people to travel and to develop economy. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Aerial photo taken on April 17, 2018 shows a road at Quanfa Village of Quchi Township in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The township has constructed over 330 km roads at its villages to make it convenient for local people to travel and to develop economy. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Aerial photo taken on April 17, 2018 shows a road at Quanfa Village of Quchi Township in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The township has constructed over 330 km roads at its villages to make it convenient for local people to travel and to develop economy. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)