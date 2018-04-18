Echo prize win for duo with anti-Semitic message sparks outrage

Enoch zu Guttenberg Photo: IC

The awarding of an Echo music prize to hip-hop duo Kollegah & Farid Bang has ignited outrage in Germany.In a decision which has left the German cultural scene reeling, the two controversial musicians were awarded the title of Best Hip-hop Album of 2018 for a record which has been widely condemned for its misogynistic but, above all, anti-Semitic messages.Previous winners, senior politicians and Jewish advocacy groups reacted with dismay.On Tuesday, classical music conductor Enoch zu Guttenberg joined a host of musicians who renounced their own Echo prizes in protest.Given that the prize had been awarded to "the authors of disgusting anti-Semitic tirades" without any intervention on behalf of the Echo ethics committee, Zu Guttenberg said it would be a "disgrace" to keep his own prize from 2008.The Federal Association of the Music Industry (BVMI) which organizes the annual Echo award has expressed "deep regret" that several previous winners had chosen to return their prizes but said it "respected" their decision.