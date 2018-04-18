3rd Canada China International Film Festival to feature Chinese AR films

The details for a series of film events that will be held as part of the 3rd Canada China International Film Festival (CCIFF) was announced at a press conference in Beijing on Tuesday immediately prior to the opening of the CCTSS Canada China Film Collaboration and Co-production Forum.



Aside from regular events such as film screenings, seminars and business meetings, this year's festival will also showcase Chinese films that make use of AR technology, festival president Song Miao said at the press conference.



The Canada China Academy Film Awards, one of CCIFF's core programs, is now open for submissions, which will end on June 30, the festival's organizers announced.



Having the Beijing International Film Festival as its partner platform this year, the CCIFF is bound to provide a wider platform for cooperation to filmmakers from both countries, said Bian Jianguo, an official from the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television, at the conference.



The festival is scheduled to run from September 21-25 in Montreal.





