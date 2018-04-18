Beijing forum aims to promote film and TV show translation and dissemination within the framework of the Belt and Road initiative

Dozens of overseas film and TV industry insiders and scholars from countries and regions including the US, Austria and Senegal gathered on Tuesday in Beijing at the Film and TV Translation and Communication Roundtable under the Belt and Road
Initiative to share their experiences in their fields, especially concerning the creation and import of China-related productions.
Included as part of the Documentary Section at the ongoing 8th Beijing International Film Festival, the event was also held as part of the 2018 Sino-Foreign Audiovisual Translation and Dubbing Cooperation Workshop organized by institutions including the Communication University of China as well as the Chinese Culture Translation and Studies Support Network.
An increasing number of Chinese productions have been introduced into B&R initiative countries in recent years, according to speakers at the event.
For instance, Chinese TV drama Princess Agents
was the No.1 most popular TV series in Vietnam in 2017, according to Phan Thu Vân, a lecturer at Normal University of Ho Chi Minh City.
At the event, Ashraf Hanafy, head of companies Gbtimes and Vibration, noted that films such as Xuan Zang and drama series like Empresses in the Palace
number among the latest Chinese works that his companies have dubbed into Arabic and introduced to Egypt.
But challenges remain when it comes to introducing Chinese media to B&R countries as there are more than 50 official languages in these countries, said Li Mian, director of Communications & Media at China Intercontinental Communication Center.