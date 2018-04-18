Xuan'en-Hefeng expressway to open to traffic in 2019

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/4/18 17:26:51

Builders work at the construction site of a bridge as part of Xuan'en-Hefeng expressway in central China's Hubei Province, April 17, 2018. The 55.6-km expressway linking the two counties of Xuan'en and Hefeng in mountainous region will open to traffic in 2019. (Xinhua/Song Wen)


 

Builders work at the construction site of a bridge as part of Xuan'en-Hefeng expressway in central China's Hubei Province, April 17, 2018. The 55.6-km expressway linking the two counties of Xuan'en and Hefeng in mountainous region will open to traffic in 2019. (Xinhua/Song Wen)


 

Builders work at the construction site of a bridge as part of Xuan'en-Hefeng expressway in central China's Hubei Province, April 17, 2018. The 55.6-km expressway linking the two counties of Xuan'en and Hefeng in mountainous region will open to traffic in 2019. (Xinhua/Song Wen)


 

Builders work at the construction site of a bridge as part of Xuan'en-Hefeng expressway in central China's Hubei Province, April 17, 2018. The 55.6-km expressway linking the two counties of Xuan'en and Hefeng in mountainous region will open to traffic in 2019. (Xinhua/Song Wen)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus