Longest sea bridge links Hong Kong, Zhuhai and Macao

Photo taken on April 11, 2018 shows the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge in Hong Kong. The 55-kilometer Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, situated in the Lingdingyang waters of the Pearl River Estuary, will be the world's longest sea bridge. The bridge will slash the travel time between Hong Kong and Zhuhai from three hours to just 30 minutes, further integrating cities in the Pearl River Delta. (Photo/China News Service)

Photo taken on April 11, 2018 shows the eastern artificial island built for the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge. The 55-kilometer Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, situated in the Lingdingyang waters of the Pearl River Estuary, will be the world's longest sea bridge. The bridge will slash the travel time between Hong Kong and Zhuhai from three hours to just 30 minutes, further integrating cities in the Pearl River Delta. (Photo/China News Service)