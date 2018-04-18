Listen to North Korea on Kim-Trump summit location

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the US had had "direct talks at very high levels" with North Korea and there is a lot of good will." He also reiterated the importance of final results. According to US reports, Trump's nominee for secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, has paid a top-secret visit to Pyongyang and met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.



The preparations for the US-North Korea summit appear to fare well. Trump said the summit will probably happen in June or earlier. He also said that the US is considering "five locations" and none of them are in the US.



The location of the Trump-Kim meeting has huge political and security significance, and so is highly watched. In finalizing the location, the US and North Korea are already fighting their corner for the upcoming negotiations.



Although Pyongyang showed willingness to denuclearize, it also wants to obtain certain rights and interests in the process. Thus it will be firm about the location to prevent Washington from getting too pushy at the beginning. North Korea wants talks to be on an equal footing. This is understandable and should be taken into consideration.



For North Korea, the ideal location would surely be Pyongyang. If Trump is sincere, he should visit Pyongyang. His predecessor Bill Clinton planned to visit North Korea when in office, so why can't Trump?



North Korea may have offered another choice of meeting in a Chinese city, such as Beijing, in an attempt to lift its position in the negotiations. This would send the signal that North Korea is not isolated in seeking its national security. Pyongyang's reasonable demands would be staunchly supported by China.



North Korea could also recommend the Russian port city of Vladivostok, which brings in Russian influence or the Mongolian capital of Ulaanbaatar, which lies between China and Russia and would provide a security guarantee.



If the aforementioned locations don't work out, then the final choice may be somewhere on the North Korean side of the Military Demarcation Line, because Pyongyang won't agree the summit takes place in Seoul. This is not a safe place for Kim and might suggest that Kim has fallen under Washington-Seoul pressure to conduct dialogue with a US-South Korea alliance, the core countries for addressing the nuclear issue. North Korea will therefore be placed in a disadvantaged position from the start.



Pyongyang won't choose a Western country as Kim's safety could not be fully guaranteed and Pyongyang would lose its edge.



Crucial to a successful US-North Korea summit is a political climate that enables the two sides to talk equally. A scenario where Trump sits at the negotiating table holding a big stick, ready to teach Pyongyang a lesson, must be avoided. Only on an equal footing will the US take North Korea's security demands seriously for denuclearization to include the US and South Korea removing their threats on North Korea.



China supports denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and serious consideration of North Korea's national security concerns. China is committed to lasting peace on the peninsula, freed from the shadow of nuclear weapons.



Major countries must back North Korea pursuing its legitimate rights and interests. Let us hope Beijing's sophisticated understanding of the situation is appreciated in Washington and Seoul.