Chip shares support mainland stock market

Chinese mainland stocks reversed early losses and ended higher on Wednesday, buoyed by strong gains in chip shares after a US ban on China's telecommunication equipment maker ZTE Corp.



The blue-chip CSI300 index gained 0.47 percent to 3,766.28 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.80 percent to 3,091.40 points.



Chip shares were the biggest gainers, led by Shenzhen Kaifa Technology Co which ended 10.06 percent up.



An index tracking the semiconductor industry surged 6.72 percent, as investors expected the sector to be boosted by a US ban on component sales to ZTE, which bought a big amounts of chips from its US supplier Qualcomm.



Chinese banking shares also bucked the downward trend, rising 1.1 percent, after the central bank said late on Tuesday it was slashing reserve requirement ratios (RRRs) for most banks by 100 basis points.



The move will reduce financing costs for banks and free up more funds for lending to small firms, but will fall short of broad monetary easing, with the Chinese authorities attaching requirements to how funds must be used.



"The ratio cut doesn't constitute broad monetary easing. But it does signal that - despite the recent strength of the official data - policymakers are starting to balance concerns about economic conditions alongside their longstanding desire to contain credit risks," said Mark Williams, chief Asia economist at Capital Economics.



The largest percentage losers on the Shanghai index were Harbin Air Conditioning Co down 9.99 percent, followed by Cultural Investment Holdings Co losing 9.63 percent and Lawton Development Co down by 8.64 percent.





