A behind-the-scenes look at the people that maintain the beautiful peach and almond blossoms along the Juyongguan Pass

A train travels through the flower sea near the Juyongguan Pass of the Great Wall in Beijing on April 2. Photo: IC

A train travels through the sea of flowers at Juyongguan Pass in Changping district. Photo: IC

Photos themed "the train traveling through a sea of flowers" have gone viral on the Chinese internet. The photos feature S2 line trains traveling through a sea of peach and almond blossoms with Changping district's Juyongguan Pass section of the Great Wall in the background. Many professional and amateur photographers and other visitors flock to the area every spring. However, in contrast to the well-known trains and the sea of flowers, the staff who maintain the sprawling beauty of the "floral sea" are less known to the public. They are villagers from Juyongguan village in Changping, the capital's railway police, joint defense staff and employees from Beijing Shisanling Forestry.More than 1,100 villagers live in Juyongguan village, and more than 200 of them are "flower guardians" who help with the day-to-day upkeep of the magnificent scenic spot. The floral sea is monitored by a surveillance system 24 hours a day, and the villagers work 12 hours a day to ensure the safety of both visitors and the breathtaking flora, according to a report of qianlong.com in April.Starting from the flower season in 2016, Hou and several other villagers have manned a sentry post at the entrance to the floral sea. Visitors register to enter the park and deposit any dangerous belongings they may be carrying at the post, the qianlong.com report said."Vehicles are not allowed to enter because the road is narrow, and there is no parking lot in the flower sea," said Hou in the report.He added that the Beijing-Zhangjiakou railway is under construction and that as there would be cement trucks coming and going, letting in private cars could cause traffic jams and impede the efficiency of the construction project and ultimately affect the schedule of the high-speed railway construction.Every year from the middle of March to late April, Hou and several other villagers work in the area from 6 am to 6 pm. "Every household in the village is busy at home in spring. But even so, we put our own things aside to give the floral sea work the priority," he explained.On April 1, the flower park saw its tourists boom with the daily registration number hitting about 1,500. The villagers on duty were busy introducing how to prevent fires, how to be safe on the mountainside and how best to maneuver the pathways to visitors.One of the villagers said that it doesn't matter that their workload is heavy. The problem, the villager said, is that some visitors do not understand their work and how their actions can affect the plants, which makes things difficult for the workers. "We told some visitors that there is a parking lot near the Juyongguan Pass and that they can park their cars there and walk to the scenic spot, but they are reluctant to do so, and some of them were even rude to us," said the villager.Nine surveillance cameras were installed in the area before the flower season begins this year. They are scattered across the park, at the various entrances and in areas that see a lot of foot traffic from visitors who want to capture the beautiful surroundings in photos or videos.The area is monitored 24 hours a day. Cheng Chunhong and other villagers rotate the day and night shifts. If they find visitors smoking on the mountainside or walking across the railway tracks, they will inform the staff members working at the scenic spot so that they can get them to stop and avoid incidents."Everything we do is for the safety of the visitors and the scenic area," said Zhang Yu, who has been working for the railway for about five years. Every spring, he and nine other capital railway police and joint defense staff would patrol along a 3-kilometer-long section of the railway track in the area to ensure the safety and efficiency of the railway line.When the tourist number is high, the joint defense team meets more than 1,000 visitors every day, and at the same time, they must remain vigilant and keep an eye out for all kinds of bad behavior from tourists. Zhang said that some tourists even "play peek-a-boo with them.""We sometimes find them squeezing through the protective fence along the railway track and try hard to persuade them not to. They would then agree and desist, but later when we patrol the area again, we would find them doing it again," said Zhang."The bad behavior of some visitors once caused an oncoming train to hit the brakes so as not to hit them. Such things have not happened over the past two years, but train drivers still ring an alarm if they see anyone near the railway track. Nothing is considered too small when it comes to incidents that occur on railway tracks; any small incidents that happen on the railway tracks will become a tragedy," he said.

Yang Guanglin patrols a damaged section of the protective fencing that visitors often try to sneak through. Photo: VCG

Due to insufficient people in the joint defense team, 15 patrolmen from the town of Nankou in Changping district are posted along the railway track that runs through the floral sea."It is dangerous here. Please leave quickly." One would hear Yang Guanglin's voice before seeing him. He often has to shout at people to ask them to leave the protective fence along the railway track alone.As a member of the patrol team, Yang watches over a section of the protective barrier that is vulnerable and often catches visitors trying to squeeze through. The other day, an 82-year-old man squeezed through the fence, wanting to have a look at the view. Yang immediately persuaded him to leave. A train came soon after the old man left."Old people usually move slowly. If I did not stop him in time, I cannot imagine the consequence," he said.

Xia Jianfeng drinks the tea he brought with him to cool down while at work on April 9. Photo: VCG

Xia Jianfeng is from Henan Province and has been working at Beijing Shisanling Forestry department for less than two months. Xia, whose face has been deeply tanned by the sun, said that his job is to prevent fires in the area."I walk up and down the mountain every day from 6:30 am to 5 pm, and I stop visitors who are smoking the minute I see them."Since the only place that one can have dinner near the scenic area is nongjiale, a farmer's house that has been converted into a bed-and-breakfast, which is not cheap for Xia, he brings hot water and instant noodles along with him for lunch every day.Xia goes up and down the mountain many times during the day and said he does not know how long he actually walks every day. He especially watches over the places where visitors and photographers flood to take photos and videos and makes sure that each highly-populated area has a staff member on duty."There are eight people in our group. We walk along the mountain road and will keep an eye on places where a large number of tourists often build up."As people's quality of life improve, traveling around to sightsee has become a trend. But safety should be the precondition for traveling, which is why the staff members are stationed at the floral sea.Zhang said what touches him the most is that many photographers who visit the floral sea help them to keep the order. "We all know that only if we maintain a safe environment will the tourists be able to appreciate the blossoms as well as the 'the train bound for the spring,'" said Zhang.For the "flower guardians" in the floral sea, their wish is that every visitor can respect the rules, not litter, not carry any flammable material and cooperate with them to be a member of the "flower guardians."

Visitors snap photos and record videos of an oncoming train flanked by blossoms at Juyongguan Pass in Changping district on April 9. Photo: IC





Peach blossoms Photo: VCG

A signboard at the floral sea scenic spot reminds visitors to take care and mind the safety rules. Photo: VCG





