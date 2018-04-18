China pig farmers halt expansion

Price plunge that led to 8-year low prompts move

Some Chinese pig farmers are adjusting expansion plans or putting planned projects on hold because of a glut in the market that led to hog prices hitting an eight-year low last month.



Two medium-sized companies told Reuters they have either reduced expansion plans or are holding off on future expansion of breeding pigs, while an industry analyst said some small farmers have already begun slaughtering sows.



The moves are the latest sign that years of frenzied investment to boost hog production has been overdone, with output well beyond stagnating domestic demand.



"Demand is not keeping up with the pace of production growth," said Pan Chenjun, senior analyst at Rabobank.



China is the world's biggest producer and consumer of pork, and the domestic glut is already having repercussions on the global market. A surge in China's supply of pigs pushed hog prices to eight-year lows in mid-March.



That has reduced demand from exporters like the US, where hog numbers recently hit record levels, driven by an expanding processing capacity.



Slower expansion in China may not necessarily help US farmers, since the country recently slapped tariffs on imports of US pork.



In China, hog prices are hovering around 10 yuan ($1.59) per kilogram in major production provinces including Central China's Henan Province, North China's Hebei Province and East China's Shandong Province, where expansion has been fastest.



At the same time, feed prices have been high for much of the past year amid tighter supplies of Chinese corn and strong soymeal prices. Feed can account for as much as 80 percent of production costs in Chinese pig farms.



With farmers now losing as much as 190 yuan per pig by the time it is slaughtered, the Chinese authorities this month called for more "rational" production as the situation hit a "warning zone."





