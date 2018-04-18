Chinese steel prices head for largest daily gain in 3 weeks after bank liquidity boost

China's steel futures climbed more than 2 percent on Wednesday, on track for their biggest daily gain in three weeks, as market sentiment was boosted after the country's central bank announced it would cut cash banks' holdings as reserves.



The People's Bank of China (PBC) late on Tuesday unexpectedly said it would cut the reserve requirement ratio (RRR), the amount of cash that most commercial and foreign banks must hold as reserves to pay back medium-term lending facilities, by 100 basis points for most commercial banks.



The most-active construction rebar futures on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 2.4 percent to 3,471 yuan ($552.17) a ton, set for their strongest one-day advance in three weeks.



Prices for steelmaking raw materials also rose. Iron ore contracts for September delivery jumped 1.7 percent to 447.5 yuan a ton, on course for their biggest intraday gain since early January.



The most-traded coke futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange surged 4.5 percent - approaching their largest one-day move in 12 months - to 1,847 yuan a ton. Coking coal prices rose 3.4 percent to 1,153 yuan a ton.



However, some analysts warned the pickup in the market may just be temporary.



"Despite the RRR cut, downward pressure on the economy remains... and the slowdown in infrastructure investment is unchanged. That means curbs on long-term steel demand are still there," said Xu Bo, analyst at Haitong Futures.



CITIC Futures said in a note that pressures hanging over iron ore and steel remain due to a slowing destocking process and environmental crackdown at steel mills.





