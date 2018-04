A Bangladeshi travelling train derailed, leaving at least 4 peoples dead and 26 others injured in Tongi Railway Station area in Gazipur outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh on Apr 15.

Source:Globaltimes.cn Published: 2018/4/18 18:38:02

A Bangladeshi travelling train derailed, leaving at least 4 peoples dead and 26 others injured in Tongi Railway Station area in Gazipur outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh on Apr. 15. (VCG/Mehedi Hasan)