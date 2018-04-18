The Peninsula’s afternoon tea legacy

The royal afternoon tea at The Peninsula Beijing Photo: Courtesy of The Peninsula Beijing

The Peninsula Beijing, voted one of the top three hotels in Beijing in 2017, is known for its luxurious Rolls Royce motorcade and classic English-style afternoon tea. After the astonishing renovation of The Peninsula Beijing, the hotel continues this classic afternoon tea tradition in their bright, airy and artistic new lobby.When discussing the history of afternoon tea, one must mention the Duchess of Bedford from Britain, who pioneered the style of afternoon tea in the mid-1840s. After the Victorian era, the afternoon tea tradition became streamlined and consisted of sandwiches, classic cakes and English muffins. Elegant women found afternoon tea to be a good way to show off their beautiful teapots and delicate china while enjoying delicious desserts and exquisite tableware.Since its opening in 1928, The Peninsula Hong Kong has continued the culture of the English-style afternoon tea, becoming a superstar of the Hong Kong food industry along the way. It is also the first choice of local celebrities when they want to have afternoon tea, and now this tradition continues in Beijing.A live band plays melodious jazz to create a relaxed atmosphere during the afternoon tea, while waiters and waitresses in white uniforms offer refreshments to customers. The classic Peninsula afternoon tea includes a three-tiered silver tray displaying six different types of sandwiches, along with tea, coffee and champagne. The full set of afternoon tea silverware exudes discreet luxury, and the polished cutlery is handmade by the leading British silver tableware manufacturer Gainsborough. Villeroy & Boch, a high-end ceramics manufacturer with nearly 270 years of history, provides the porcelain plates. On the bottom of each plate, you will see a special emblem representing The Peninsula Beijing.Servers pour the tea into each cup slowly through a silver screen and then they place thin white covers on the handle of the teapot so it doesn't burn anyone's hand. The three-tiered silver afternoon tea tray and the porcelain plates are essential items for a traditional English-style afternoon tea.Normally, scones are placed on the bottom tier. Desserts and chocolate are put on the top tiers along with cream, homemade lemon curd and blueberry sauce. There is also a particular order when it comes to tasting the food: light flavors are on the bottom, while the flavors get stronger as you move up the tray. The afternoon is a good time for everyone to sit down and drink tea while chatting and enjoying the new, improved scones, served with three condiments.The British love European classical music and they always listen to Chopin while enjoying afternoon tea. If you have read the classic novel Pride and Prejudice, you know that the British pay great attention to manners and upbringing, and an afternoon tea is the perfect time to socialize and visit in the best guest room in the house. Therefore, The Peninsula Beijing will put forward their best for each afternoon tea in one of their best rooms on the property.