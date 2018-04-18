Boy dies after being trapped in narrow well for nearly 15 hours

A local hospital announced on Wednesday morning it had failed to save the life of a 5-year old boy after he got trapped at a depth of six meters in a narrow well for more than 14 hours in Anqiu, East China's Shandong Province, reported The Beijing News.



As the some 180-meter-deep well is only 20 centimeters in diameter, local authorities organized firefighters and dispatched 11 excavators to dig next to the well to reach the child, reported The Beijing News.



According to the chief doctor handling the rescue surnamed Lin with the Anqiu People's Hospital, the boy's mouth and nose had been covered with mud when he was sent to the hospital on Wednesday morning, reported We Video, a video platform affiliated with The Beijing News.



"His skin was in cyanosis and his face was pale grey. The little boy probably struggled to breathe and inhaled soil that caused choking," Lin said.



The hospital announced the boy's death after more than an-hour-long emergency treatment.



The child fell into the well at around 4:00 pm Tuesday while walking with his family in the field, news site thepaper.cn reported.



Excavators had to operate slowly and carefully around the rock for the child's safety, before the boy was finally pulled out at around 6:30 am Wednesday and immediately transferred to the hospital.



Similarly, a 2-year-old boy was rescued but survived after being trapped in a 15-meter-deep dry well for 10 hours in Zibo, also in Shandong in April 2017.



Global Times

