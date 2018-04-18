Happy birthday:



Your chances of success will increase if you discuss your plans with others before you start making your moves. Have faith in yourself when facing challenges. Your many strengths will see you through difficult times. Your lucky numbers: 1, 4, 8, 13, 17.



Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Examining an old problem from a new angle may help you uncover a surprising solution. Make sure you don't let opportunities to socialize pass you by as you are sure to make an ally that will be able to help you sometime down the line. ✭✭✭✭



Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



You will be able to increase your good luck by mixing together the old and the new. An old friend will reach out from the social media graveyard. You can choose to ignore them or start something new. ✭✭✭✭



Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Some gOod news that will have a huge impact on your life is coming your way. Make sure you share your joy with friends. Taking some extra time out today to relax will help you be even more productive tomorrow. ✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Patience will be the key to success. It will take a few weeks to accomplish your goals, but you will get there eventually so long as you stay dedicated. Things are looking up when it comes to romance. ✭✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Although you may want to step into a leadership position at work, this is not a good time to take on more responsibilities. Some changes are going on at the office right now. Once these are in place, then you will be free to make your move. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



You will have to make yourself far more competitive if you want to advance your career. Pursue education opportunities after work and your superiors are sure to take notice! ✭✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



The next few days will be a good time to return to nature. Do what you can to head out of the city and into the great outdoors. Physical activities are sure to put a huge smile on your face. ✭✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



The chaos of a hectic schedule will be able to be alleviated somewhat by limiting the number of tasks you take on at once. Focus your energies on one thing at a time and don't move on to something else until your first task is done. ✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Do not hesitate to set your sights high. The more difficult your goals are to achieve the harder you will work to reach them. This is an excellent time to look into long-term financial investments. It's time to start thinking about your retirement plans. ✭✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Events today will end up unfolding in a way that you never expected. The ability to adapt and the willingness to try something new will be the keys to achieving success. Blue will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Sometimes saying "no" is the hardest thing. If you need some time for yourself, however, there is nothing wrong with telling people that you can't lend them a hand at the moment. ✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



The chaotic nature of the day means you shouldn't dive head first into anything. Make sure you do as much preparation as possible when dealing with any situation. ✭✭✭