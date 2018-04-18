S. Korea, DPRK agree to live broadcast major events of inter-Korean summit: Seoul

South Korea and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) have agreed to live broadcast major events of the upcoming inter-Korean summit later this month, the Blue House of South Korea said Wednesday.
The two sides agreed to live broadcast major schedules and events of the summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in
and top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un to the entire world, from the very first scene in which Moon and Kim would shake hands, the Blue House said.
The agreement came after the second round of working-level talks to discuss security, protocol and media coverage during the summit was held in the border village of Panmunjom earlier in the day.