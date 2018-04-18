Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/4/18 19:43:40

Puzzle



 ACROSS

1 With a wee opening

5 Writer Thomas or Tom

10 Nectar source

14 Spectacular star

15 "It's been ___ pleasure!"

16 Untoppable point

17 Cooking show winner

20 Like good marchers

21 Farces and spoofs

22 Shot on ice?

24 Type of wear or room

25 Baseball necessity

 28 Lux hotel attraction

 29 Type of welder

 30 Lawyers' grp.

 33 Shocks

35 Flamboyance

 37 Hawkeye

 39 McDonald's serving

 42 Church's due

 43 Assortment

 44 Walked heavily

 45 Place for a mud bath?

 46 N. or S. state

 48 Guileful

 50 Direction in "green-eyed"

 51 Usable info

 52 Gets out of here quick

 54 Uber'ed to dinner

 57 Prepares clams

 61 Noisy appetizer?

 65 Lake to the Hudson

 66 Birch bark floater

 67 Small monkey

 68 Key and Danson

 69 Injectors, briefly

 70 Abrupt closure

DOWN

  1 Oppositional one

  2 New Testament book

  3 Not sts.

  4 Goes on at the mouth

  5 Kitchen wrap

  6 Food morsel

  7 One state-ly neckpiece

  8 Not near

  9 No-big-wedding doer

 10 Deals

11 Lingering sound

 12 "I'll second that"

 13 Officiates b-ball

 18 Snaky fishes

 19 Pope's envoy

 23 Big, goofy oaf

 24 Far from feminine

 25 Thailand bills

 26 Bide one's time

 27 Cranky

 30 With eyes darting

 31 Drum major's item

 32 Battery projection

 34 "Not a sound!"

 36 Piercing tool

 38 Baseball legend  Mel

 40 Besmear

 41 Shines, as shoes

 47 Fasten

 49 Elusive cryptid

 51 Magistrates of yore

 53 Split-off groups

 54 Support a robber

 55 Empty truck's weight

 56 Children's writer Blyton

 58 Blood-related

 59 Prefix with "morphic"

 60 Remove locks?

 62 Not aye

 63 Vital economic stat.

 64 Lovey-dovey sound

Solution



 

Posted in: MISCELLANY
