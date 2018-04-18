Puzzle
ACROSS
1 With a wee opening
5 Writer Thomas or Tom
10 Nectar source
14 Spectacular star
15 "It's been ___ pleasure!"
16 Untoppable point
17 Cooking show winner
20 Like good marchers
21 Farces and spoofs
22 Shot on ice?
24 Type of wear or room
25 Baseball necessity
28 Lux hotel attraction
29 Type of welder
30 Lawyers' grp.
33 Shocks
35 Flamboyance
37 Hawkeye
39 McDonald's serving
42 Church's due
43 Assortment
44 Walked heavily
45 Place for a mud bath?
46 N. or S. state
48 Guileful
50 Direction in "green-eyed"
51 Usable info
52 Gets out of here quick
54 Uber'ed to dinner
57 Prepares clams
61 Noisy appetizer?
65 Lake to the Hudson
66 Birch bark floater
67 Small monkey
68 Key and Danson
69 Injectors, briefly
70 Abrupt closure
DOWN
1 Oppositional one
2 New Testament book
3 Not sts.
4 Goes on at the mouth
5 Kitchen wrap
6 Food morsel
7 One state-ly neckpiece
8 Not near
9 No-big-wedding doer
10 Deals
11 Lingering sound
12 "I'll second that"
13 Officiates b-ball
18 Snaky fishes
19 Pope's envoy
23 Big, goofy oaf
24 Far from feminine
25 Thailand bills
26 Bide one's time
27 Cranky
30 With eyes darting
31 Drum major's item
32 Battery projection
34 "Not a sound!"
36 Piercing tool
38 Baseball legend Mel
40 Besmear
41 Shines, as shoes
47 Fasten
49 Elusive cryptid
51 Magistrates of yore
53 Split-off groups
54 Support a robber
55 Empty truck's weight
56 Children's writer Blyton
58 Blood-related
59 Prefix with "morphic"
60 Remove locks?
62 Not aye
63 Vital economic stat.
64 Lovey-dovey sound
Solution