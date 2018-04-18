Puzzle

ACROSS1 With a wee opening5 Writer Thomas or Tom10 Nectar source14 Spectacular star15 "It's been ___ pleasure!"16 Untoppable point17 Cooking show winner20 Like good marchers21 Farces and spoofs22 Shot on ice?24 Type of wear or room25 Baseball necessity28 Lux hotel attraction29 Type of welder30 Lawyers' grp.33 Shocks35 Flamboyance37 Hawkeye39 McDonald's serving42 Church's due43 Assortment44 Walked heavily45 Place for a mud bath?46 N. or S. state48 Guileful50 Direction in "green-eyed"51 Usable info52 Gets out of here quick54 Uber'ed to dinner57 Prepares clams61 Noisy appetizer?65 Lake to the Hudson66 Birch bark floater67 Small monkey68 Key and Danson69 Injectors, briefly70 Abrupt closureDOWN1 Oppositional one2 New Testament book3 Not sts.4 Goes on at the mouth5 Kitchen wrap6 Food morsel7 One state-ly neckpiece8 Not near9 No-big-wedding doer10 Deals11 Lingering sound12 "I'll second that"13 Officiates b-ball18 Snaky fishes19 Pope's envoy23 Big, goofy oaf24 Far from feminine25 Thailand bills26 Bide one's time27 Cranky30 With eyes darting31 Drum major's item32 Battery projection34 "Not a sound!"36 Piercing tool38 Baseball legend Mel40 Besmear41 Shines, as shoes47 Fasten49 Elusive cryptid51 Magistrates of yore53 Split-off groups54 Support a robber55 Empty truck's weight56 Children's writer Blyton58 Blood-related59 Prefix with "morphic"60 Remove locks?62 Not aye63 Vital economic stat.64 Lovey-dovey sound

Solution