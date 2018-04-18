Probes into Chinese steel may be aimed at US access: expert

Australia announced anti-dumping and anti-subsidy probes into imports of railway wheels from China on Wednesday, according to a statement released on the website of the Australian Anti-dumping Commission.



Earlier on Monday, Taiwan launched anti-dumping and anti-subsidy probes into imports of steel products from the Chinese mainland, according to a statement from the



MOFCOM did not respond to requests for comment from the Global Times by press time.



"Previously, friction regarding steel products mainly happened between China and the US. The US has tried every possible means to put sanctions on the Chinese steel industry," Chen Weidong, an international law professor at the Beijing-based University of International Business and Economics, told the Global Times on Wednesday.



However, the moves by Australia and the island of Taiwan might be an action in exchange for greater access to the US market, Chen said, as they were not excluded from the Section 232 investigation initiated by US president Donald Trump.



Chen noted that China should be prepared for a collective move taken by the US and its "allies" in the future.



Also on Tuesday (US time), the US Department of Commerce launched anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigations into steel wheel products from China.



The US said in a statement it sent to the WTO on Tuesday (US time) that it is ready to confer with officials from China on a mutually convenient date for consultations over tariffs on "approximately $50 billion of the value of China's imports from the US in 2017."



"China has prepared multi-level response plans and backup policies for the US-initiated trade frictions," Yan Pengcheng, spokesperson for the





