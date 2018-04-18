Malaysian shaman who hunted for MH370 to contest election

A Malaysian shaman who drew widespread ridicule by trying to locate flight MH370
using coconuts and a "magic" carpet announced Tuesday he will run in elections next month.
Ibrahim Mat Zin will contest a parliamentary seat in Perak state as an independent candidate.
After Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 disappeared in 2014 with 239 people aboard, Ibrahim launched a bizarre attempt to find the jet at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.
He conducted a series of rituals, one involving bamboo binoculars and another using two coconuts and what he described as a magic carpet, which he claimed could weaken the "spirits" that were holding the plane. It remains missing.
Announcing his candidacy in the city of Ipoh, the 68-year-old recounted how he "just held up two coconuts and became an instant global star."
But he is likely to find as much success in politics as he did in his hunt for MH370. His opponent, Deputy Prime Minister Zahid Hamidi, is one of the most powerful figures in government.AFP