Drunk driver crashes into school

A man was arrested for a DUI early Monday after he crashed his car into a South China primary school.



Surveillance footage shows the driver surnamed Zheng veer off the road and ram through bulletin boards at the front gate of Central Primary School of Shilong.



His vehicle was stopped by a tree, video showed, and no one was injured. A blood alcohol test placed Zheng at nearly double the legal limit.



Zheng blamed Chinese drinking etiquette for his accident. "I had no choice but to drive home after binge drinking with clients," he said.



Drinking culture in part drives business in China; dinners with bosses and nights out with clients are often drenched in baijiu, one-upmanship and machismo. Often the steel-willed and iron-stomached seal the deals.



"Sometimes you even have to drive your friends home despite drinking," Zheng added. "You know, being loyal to your friends. It's part of our profound drinking culture."



Unfortunately for Zheng, arresting drunk drivers is part of police culture.



The Paper

