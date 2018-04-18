Fireman fights wasps in war for kitchen

Video shows the moment a brave East China firefighter uncovers the nightmarish scenario - a gigantic, buzzing wasp nest hidden under a kitchen ceiling.



The well-suited firefighter took a crowbar to the ceiling boards of the Tongling, Anhui Province residence on Tuesday only to discover thousands of wasps and their massive abode.



The residents reportedly suffered stings and had fled the house before calling rescuers to remove what appears to be a meter-long nest.



The lone firefighter, who unfortunately was not named, ripped off the ceiling boards, only to release a swarm of the sharply-barbed insects, video shows.



"Get out quickly, get out quickly!" he is heard saying. The rescuer is then seen dousing the nest with insecticide, killing the majority of its inhabitants. He also had blasted it with a flame, media reported.



The video continues to show the ladder-mounted firefighter with a plastic basin and a knife to cut the sprawling nest from the ceiling's beams.



