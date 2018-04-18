Metropolis makes progress to develop one-stop service platform

The Information Office of Shanghai Municipality held a press conference recently, during which Zhou Bo, executive vice mayor of Shanghai, briefed the media about the latest efforts and progress Shanghai has made to promote a new "one-stop service platform" and develop a smart government.To meet the target set by the 19th CPC National Congress and to build a service-oriented government that should satisfy the general public, Shanghai has been accelerating its pace in improving government management as well as its business environment.The city government drafted "work plans for the development of the 'one-stop service platform' and smart government," which was officially distributed on March 30 by the General Office of Shanghai Municipality.To complete the establishment of the general portal of the one-stop service for Shanghai's government affairs, individuals and enterprises will gradually be able to complete their personal and corporate affairs all in one attempt through a one-stop service platform.A big data center will bring together various data services, including those from government departments and other organizations, for connection, sharing and application. The data sharing system, designed to integrate technology, business and data, will help streamline government work flows and improve efficiency to a greater extent.By deploying new technologies including big data, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things, the city's management level will be raised in a more scientific, refined and intelligent way. By 2020, the city is expected to form a basic framework for a coordinated and efficient smart government with accurate services and scientific management.The new "work plans," centered upon the key element of "one-stop service platform" and other aspects in the construction of a smart government, have listed 25 major tasks under five categories.First, the establishment of a portal to provide one-stop services of the Shanghai municipal government. The key is to integrate administrative procedures, which are often complicated by the reception process of different government departments.The city is to build up a portal that can offer all services and realize a unified access for all services. Shanghai will also facilitate the establishment of a new model of government services at all district-level administration centers and community service centers.Second, the establishment of a coordinated mechanism to facilitate one-stop services and realize "one visit for all." The key is to accelerate the process of standardization and classification of all administrative requirements, and make them known to the public.Meanwhile, Shanghai will optimize the process of issuing licenses through the establishment of a coordinated mechanism.Third, the enhancement of an administrative management capability in providing one-stop services through smarter comprehensive management. The key is to better use credit information and improve supervision after giving licenses.The city will make public security services more intelligent, and make urban services leaner to strengthen capabilities of data analysis in social and economic development and offer companies targeted services.Fourth, the city will build a data hub to achieve data collection, interconnection and sharing.Based on the Shanghai government cloud system, the data hub will focus on cross-department and cross-tier applications, set up a data exchange and sharing platform, jointly build and share basic data resources and accelerate data interconnection and sharing in Party and governmental organizations.Fifth, the city will ensure the mechanism protection and enhance the effectiveness of reform. The key point is to speed up the development of one-stop service platform and construction of data, system and law. Shanghai will further strengthen the overall planning for a smart government and improve the standardization of institutional mechanisms and management systems.This story was based on a press release from the Shanghai municipal government. Some sections have been omitted.

Photo: VCG