City and Edinburgh cooperate in modern dance performance

China Shanghai International Arts Festival (CSIAF) and Edinburgh International Festival (EIF) recently signed a cooperation memorandum in Shanghai to co-produce The Rite of Spring, a Chinese contemporary dance performance choreographed by Yang Liping, a leading Chinese dancer famous for her peacock dance.



The Rite of Spring tells the self-redemption story of a peacock who sacrifices itself to save the masses after fighting against fear and doubt. It integrates Yang's deep understanding of nature, life and Chinese traditional culture.



The work will debut at the 20th CSIAF, held from October 19 through November 18 this year, and will also be presented at the 72nd EIF in August of 2019.



Originally showcased at the 19th CSIAF held in 2017, it has attracted over 200 responsible persons from international institutions, leading a director from EIF to discuss cooperation with Yang's team.



China and Edinburgh have been making more efforts to foster bilateral cultural relationships. The memorandum is an important achievement in the relationship between China and the UK.



In 2015, China and Scotland signed a memorandum of understanding on cultural exchanges and cooperation. In 2017, Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture, Radio, Film and TV also agreed on a cooperation memorandum with Festivals Edinburgh.



In recent years, more and more Chinese groups and institutions have been participating in the art festivals of Edinburgh.



In 2017, the CSIAF center undertook the China Focus series hosted by the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, presenting the performing arts of China to the world through the high-level art platform.



This year, the center will make more efforts to improve the image of Chinese culture on the international stage.





