Worshipping ceremony to mark ancestor Huangdi held in central China's Zhengzhou

A worshipping ceremony to mark the country's legendary ancestor Huangdi, or the Yellow Emperor is held in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province, April 18, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

A worshipping ceremony to mark the country's legendary ancestor Huangdi, or the Yellow Emperor is held in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province, April 18, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

Actresses perform during a worshipping ceremony to mark the country's legendary ancestor Huangdi, or the Yellow Emperor in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province, April 18, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

A worshipping ceremony to mark the country's legendary ancestor Huangdi, or the Yellow Emperor is held in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province, April 18, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

A worshipping ceremony to mark the country's legendary ancestor Huangdi, or the Yellow Emperor is held in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province, April 18, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

Actresses perform during a worshipping ceremony to mark the country's legendary ancestor Huangdi, or the Yellow Emperor in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province, April 18, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

A worshipping ceremony to mark the country's legendary ancestor Huangdi, or the Yellow Emperor is held in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province, April 18, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Students chorus during a worshipping ceremony to mark the country's legendary ancestor Huangdi, or the Yellow Emperor in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province, April 18, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)