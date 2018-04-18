Shares of Huarong suspended

Shares of China Huarong Asset Management Co were suspended from trade in Hong Kong on Wednesday after regulators said they were investigating its chairman for suspected graft.



The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said on Tuesday it is investigating Lai Xiaomin for suspected "serious discipline violations," a euphemism for graft, the latest in a string of probes into high-profile financial executives.



State-owned Huarong hit the headlines this year after building up a 36 percent stake in a key unit of embattled private energy company CEFC China Energy. The unit, CEFC Hainan International, is acquiring a $9.1 billion stake in Russia's Rosneft.



Senior Chinese banking official Wang Zhanfeng is set to be designated as chairman of Huarong, replacing Lai, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.



Li Xin, chief supervisor of China Orient Asset Management Co, will be named president of Huarong, the people said, declining to be identified as the information was not public.



The appointments were announced to a small group of executives internally on Wednesday, one of the sources said.



The personnel changes will "have a large impact" on the operations of Huarong, a company Lai had headed since 2009, the source added.



Shares of Huarong, which had a market capitalization of HK$124 billion ($15.8 billion) before the suspension, were halted pending a statement, it said in a filing.



The company did not respond to a request for comment when contacted by Reuters.



Trade in shares of two of its units, Huarong Investment Stock Corp and Huarong International Financial Holdings, was also suspended.





