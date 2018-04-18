Lenovo sets $1b sales goal with ‘intelligence’ as its brand label

Global personal computer giant Lenovo Group aims to sell new-type smart devices worth $1 billion in the year of 2018.



Lenovo will make "intelligence" its new brand label as the company keeps connecting its products with data, services and users, CEO and chairman Yang Yuanqing said at the "Lenovo FY2018 China Kickoff" event on Tuesday.



The company aims for more progress in PCs, mobile services, data centers and artificial intelligence in the new financial year.



Software and other services revenues are expected to reach $2 billion, while the market penetration rate of Lenovo's PC value-added services could gain 1 percentage point.



Lenovo hopes that revenue of its super-scale data center business will reach $1.5 billion and clients of its vertical industry intelligent solutions will grow by more than three times, according to Yang.





