Chinese firm wins Cutting Edge Award for security

Leading domestic internet security company 360 Enterprise Security Group (360 ESG) was honored with the Cutting Edge Award for its outstanding achievements in internet endpoint security at an annual global information security conference in San Francisco on Tuesday (US time).



It is the first time that 360 ESG has won this award with its next-generation product, Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR), which can work seamlessly with other security infrastructures of enterprises to form an effective protection and defense system.



The Cutting Edge Award is part of the prestigious annual Infosec Awards 2018 announced by the world-renowned Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), which commended 13 anti-virus and internet security companies in the category of endpoint security.



These included Kaspersky Lab of Russia and Comodo Group, a US-based cyber security company. CDM Marketing Director Sarah Brandow, who presented the Cutting Edge Award trophy to 360 ESG President Wu Yunkun at the 2018 RSA Conference, said the Infosec Awards 2018 honored 200 winners from about 500 finalists that emerged from 3,000 highly competitive candidates from across the world for their innovative and state-of-the-art security products and services.



"I'm really glad to see more Chinese security companies are at the conference and really excited for the future of cybersecurity on a global scale," said Brandow, adding that the CDM "recognized what 360 ESG has done for cybersecurity."



"Guided with the intelligence of big data threats, the EDR system is capable of breaking a complex, high-level threat security response into a series of proactive process, thus providing a reliable solution to high-level threat issues," Wu said.

