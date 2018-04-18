European car sales fall in March

European car registrations fell 5.2 percent year-on-year in March, led by Nissan, Ford and Fiat Chrysler, according to data published on Wednesday by auto industry association ACEA.



Sales fell to 1.84 million cars across the EU and European Free Trade Area, paring first-quarter growth to 0.6 percent, the Brussels-based group said.



"Momentum is starting to slow in some markets and especially in the UK," ACEA said in a statement.



Nissan's sales tumbled 16.3 percent, with Ford down 14.6 percent and Fiat Chrysler 8 percent lower as the Fiat brand sagged 12 percent, more than offsetting a 42 percent surge in Jeep sales. Volkswagen Group sales were little changed, while Renault fell 3.2 percent.

