Icahn buys VMware stake: CNBC

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has acquired a stake in cloud computing platform VMware Inc, CNBC reported on Tuesday (US time).



Icahn's stake is said to be below the 5 percent limit that warrants public disclosure, CNBC said, mentioning that a particular agenda for anything specific from VMware or Dell is unclear.



Computer maker Dell, which owns 80 percent of VMWare, said in February it was exploring a public offering or a combination with VMware.

