Figuratively Speaking

44.2t yuanLoans offered by China's big four commercial banks by the end of March, the People's Bank of China, the country's central bank, said on Wednesday.169.8b yuanTotal value of fixed-asset investment approved by the Chinese authorities in the first quarter, the National Development and Reform Commission said on Wednesday.15Delivery firms whose business certificates have been canceled by the State Post Bureau based on legal provisions, media reports said on Wednesday.76.9b yuanStamp duty in the domestic market in the first three months, an increase of 21.9 percent on a yearly basis, according to the Ministry of Finance on Wednesday.