Figuratively Speaking

44.2t yuan
Loans offered by China's big four commercial banks by the end of March, the People's Bank of China, the country's central bank, said on Wednesday.
169.8b yuan
Total value of fixed-asset investment approved by the Chinese authorities in the first quarter, the National Development and Reform Commission
said on Wednesday.
15
Delivery firms whose business certificates have been canceled by the State Post Bureau based on legal provisions, media reports said on Wednesday.
76.9b yuan
Stamp duty in the domestic market in the first three months, an increase of 21.9 percent on a yearly basis, according to the Ministry of Finance
on Wednesday.