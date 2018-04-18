US denuclearization timetable for North Korea unrealistic: observer

The timetable of 2020 given by the US, South Korea and Japan for North Korea to denuclearize is unrealistic, Chinese analysts said Wednesday.



Kyodo News Agency made the report, citing diplomatic sources.



"The timetable set by those three countries is wishful thinking and unrealistic," Lü Chao, a research fellow at the Liaoning Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times.



The timetable puts international pressure on North Korea, which will have a bad impact on the forthcoming US-North Korea summit, Lü said.



China hopes the Korean Peninsula is denuclearized as early as possible but it cannot be done at once. The timetable is not feasible without China's involvement since China is a key nation in the Northeast Asian region and North Korea's neighbor, Lü said.



North Korea plans to hold summit with South Korea on April 27 and with the US probably in late May or early June, Reuters reported.



US President Donald Trump confirmed Wednesday that his CIA director had secretly met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to Pyongyang, ahead of a planned summit between the two leaders, AFP said.



Although the approach of the US and North Korea to denuclearization differs, denuclearization would likely happen by 2020 if the North accepts the terms offered by the US, said Cui Zhiying, director of the Korean Peninsula Research Center at Tongji University.



An early denuclearization will also help Trump's re-election bid in 2020, Cui told the Global Times.



China welcomes the direct talks between the US and North Korea, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told the press on Wednesday.



China hopes all parities can gather together for discussions and greater mutual trust, to reach common ground leading to a solution of the Korean Peninsula issue, Hua said.



Japan is also trying to talk to North Korea before the US-North Korea summit, hoping that its interests won't be ignored, Lü said.



The worst-case scenario for Japan is a peaceful reunification between South and North Korea. Japan would feel pressure from the combined military forces in the Korean Peninsula, Cui said.



An unidentified South Korea official said the North-South summit is meant to end hostile acts between the two sides with a peace treaty, according to the Reuters report.