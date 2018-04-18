Beijing chides ‘imbalanced’ report on Belt, Road initiative

China's Belt and Road initiative is an economic cooperation initiative that promotes a common development through infrastructure links, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday, saying a report accusing the initiative of intending to "expand" China's political influence and military presence is "imbalanced."



The Associated Press cited a report made by the US-based research group C4ADS, saying the initiative is actually intended to "expand the country's political influence and military presence."



Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told a daily briefing on Wednesday that the AP's report is imbalanced.



Hua said more than 100 countries and international organizations have accepted China's Belt and Road initiative and more than 80 of them have signed cooperative agreements with China. The initiative is meant to strengthen economic cooperation and promote common development by connecting infrastructure and in other fields, Hua stressed.



China also hopes to consolidate global economic recovery by expanding global needs and strengthening connectivity. Its plans or programs are under negotiation and in accordance with transparent rules, she said.



"China does not play the geopolitical game, does not establish closed and exclusive friends circles and does not do business by forcing or abusing others," Hua said.



