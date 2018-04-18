ZTE considers options

Executives at Chinese telecom equipment manufacturer ZTE Corp are evaluating software options for ZTE smartphones after the US on Monday banned American suppliers from selling components to the company, according to media reports.



The Chinese company may lose its license to use the Android operating system, after the US Department of Commerce imposed the ban for seven years, media reports said on Wednesday. ZTE lawyers have been meeting with officials from Google - the developer of Android - over the issue.



The company declined to comment on the matter when it was contacted by the Global Times on Wednesday.

