China-Egypt ties hailed

China-Egypt cooperation has been fruitful and beneficial to both countries, with bilateral political and economic ties reaching new heights, the Xinhua News Agency said Wednesday, citing Chinese and Egyptian officials.



At the opening ceremony of the two-day China-Africa Cooperation Zones Symposium in Cairo on Tuesday, Mohab Mamish, head of the Suez Canal Authority and the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone), hailed the cooperation between the two countries.



"The Egyptian-Chinese cooperation is remarkable. It benefits the two peoples and we welcome it," Mamish told the symposium.



China attaches great attention to enhancing cooperation with Africa in general, and Egypt in particular, he noted.





