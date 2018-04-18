China need not fear US currency manipulation claims

Illustration: Luo Xuan/GT







Recently, Sino-US trade friction has been getting more tense. Given that US President Donald Trump repeatedly described China as a currency manipulator during his election campaign, there are concerns about whether Trump might consider using exchange rate instruments to put pressure on China.



Based on the current situation, Trump's attempts to impose high tariffs on China may actually be a bluff. But if Trump were to expand the current trade frictions into currency wars or financial wars, not only would Sino-US trade relations become excessively strained, the US would also get little benefit.



First of all, Trump's previous statements are groundless, as China literally is not a currency manipulator. From time to time, the US has made this accusation about exchange rate manipulation, even though anyone with a little economic knowledge can see that it is nonsense.



When judging whether a country is an exchange rate manipulator or not, three important factors should be considered. First, it should be considered whether the currency is one of the main settlement currencies in the international trade market; second, whether the currency is an intermediary currency in the international financial market; third, whether the currency is one of the largest foreign exchange reserve currencies in the world. In this sense, it seems that only the US dollar can fit the requirements.



Second, it is unlikely that Trump would get support from the US Department of the Treasury. Trump once expressed during the election that if elected he would "direct the Secretary of the Treasury to label China as a currency manipulator" and impose tariffs on any country that devalues its currency to obtain an unfair advantage over the US. However, in the most recent semiannual Report on Macroeconomic and Foreign Exchange Policies of Major Trading Partners of the US released by the Treasury Department, none of the US' major trading partners was listed as a currency manipulator.



As was the case last year, China, Japan, Germany, South Korea and Switzerland are still on the "watch list," and India was newly placed on the same list. Even if the US tries to exacerbate the trade friction by renewing its claims that China is an exchange rate manipulator, the US will be implying that the same is true of a lot of other countries, which will cause considerable international anger.



Third, Trump will not be able to bear the consequences of excessive escalation of trade friction with China. Since Trump announced a series of sanctions on China, the three main stock indexes of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) have fallen. He first pushed US agricultural products and farmers to the front line of the trade friction, and has also caused uncertainty for US high-tech and manufacturing industries as well. This is in fact ignoring the interests of US people and putting US industries under heavy pressure.



The upcoming months will see intense political activity in the run-up to the US midterm elections. If Trump uses exchange rate instruments to upgrade Sino-US trade frictions, if Wall Street is hit hard, if pressure on the agricultural sector increases and the cost of living or the cost of manufacturing rises significantly, any one of these circumstances would drag Trump into an extremely unfavorable situation.



The exchange rate manipulation claim is a stereotype, and Trump should think about how former US presidents eventually chose a more cautious path to protect the interests of the US.



China's exchange rate mechanism is determined by supply and demand. It is a market-based mechanism that operates well. In the future, China will not be disturbed by the US. It will further promote the yuan's internationalization and deepen the reform of the yuan exchange rate formation mechanism, as well as increasing the opening-up of China's financial industry and striving to create the best business environment in the world.



The author is executive deputy director of the China Center for International Economic Exchanges. bizopinion@globaltimes.com



