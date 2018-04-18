Neymar to learn his World Cup fate in May

Brazilian superstar Neymar said Tuesday that he will find out his World Cup fate on May 17.



The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker is in a race against time to be fit for Brazil's World Cup opening game after suffering a fractured foot.



He broke his metatarsal in PSG's league win over Marseille in February before undergoing an operation in Rio de Janeiro.



With the help of crutches and a massive protective boot, Neymar attended an event in his hometown Sao Paulo for Chinese electronic products company TCL on Tuesday night.



"There isn't an exact date yet. I will have the last exam, if I'm not mistaken, on May 17," Neymar said at the event. "I'll be cleared to play. Then I'll see. It depends on how things develop. It depends on my next exams. It has not been decided.



"I hope I won't watch the World Cup on TV!"



Neymar joined PSG in a more than $250 million deal from Barcelona last summer, making him the world's most expensive soccer player.



Five-time World Cup winners Brazil will start their World Cup campaign against Switzerland on June 17.