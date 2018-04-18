China to substantially reduce restrictions to foreign investors: NDRC official

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/4/18 22:43:40





A new negative list on foreign investment nationwide will impose fewer restrictions and unveil opening-up measures in areas including finance, automobiles, energy, resources, infrastructure, transportation, commercial circulation and professional services, said Yan Pengcheng, spokesperson of the



The list will also make policies more transparent by providing timetables and grace periods for opening-up measures in the coming years, he said.



On Tuesday, the NDRC announced that the new negative list will be published in the first half of the year.



China started piloting a negative list approach at the Shanghai FTZ in 2013. All sectors are open to foreign investors except for those outlined in the negative list.



Foreign and domestic companies will be given equal treatment in the implementation of the "Made in China 2025" strategy and other areas, including government purchase and technology programs, Yan further noted.



Authorities will increase the efficiency of services for foreign firms in terms of establishing businesses, construction permits and cross-border trade, Yan said.





China will substantially reduce restrictions to foreign investors to further open up the economy, an official from the nation's top economic planner said Wednesday.A new negative list on foreign investment nationwide will impose fewer restrictions and unveil opening-up measures in areas including finance, automobiles, energy, resources, infrastructure, transportation, commercial circulation and professional services, said Yan Pengcheng, spokesperson of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), at a press conference.The list will also make policies more transparent by providing timetables and grace periods for opening-up measures in the coming years, he said.On Tuesday, the NDRC announced that the new negative list will be published in the first half of the year.China started piloting a negative list approach at the Shanghai FTZ in 2013. All sectors are open to foreign investors except for those outlined in the negative list.Foreign and domestic companies will be given equal treatment in the implementation of the "Made in China 2025" strategy and other areas, including government purchase and technology programs, Yan further noted.Authorities will increase the efficiency of services for foreign firms in terms of establishing businesses, construction permits and cross-border trade, Yan said.