Turkey to hold presidential, parliamentary elections on June 24: president

Turkey will hold early presidential and parliamentary elections on June 24, 2018, instead of the scheduled date in November 2019, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in Ankara on Wednesday.His statement came after a meeting with the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahceli who called on the government to hold early elections on Tuesday.Changing to the executive presidency has become urgent for the future of our country, Erdogan said in a news conference, noting that they have agreed to approach early election positively with the nationalist opposition leader."Turkey's cross-border operation in Syria, and the situation in both Syria and Iraq have made it necessary for the country to overcome uncertainty," Erdogan stressed."We are immediately launching the legal process regarding the matter without a doubt. Turkey's Supreme Election Board will also start preparations for the elections as soon as possible," he added.On Tuesday, Bahceli made a call to hold presidential and parliamentary elections earlier than the scheduled date, saying "it has become too difficult to get to November 2019 with stability and equilibrium under the current circumstances."The elections, which were earlier scheduled for fall 2019, are important as a new executive presidency agreed in a referendum will come into force.On April 16, 2017, Turkey held a referendum during which the majority of voters decided in favor of an 18-article bill to switch from a parliamentary to a presidential system.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a press conference at Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, on April 18, 2018. Turkey will hold early presidential and parliamentary elections on June 24, 2018, instead of the scheduled date in November 2019, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in Ankara on Wednesday.(Xinhua/Mustafa Kaya)

