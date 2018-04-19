Int'l forum for promoting China-Japan-South Korea cooperation held in Tokyo

More than 300 politicians, scholars and business people from China, Japan and South Korea exchanged views on promoting trilateral cooperation at an international forum here Wednesday.



The forum, hosted by the Trilateral Cooperation Secretariat (TCS), had the theme "The Opening of a New Chapter for Trilateral Cooperation -- the Past 10 years, the Coming 10 Years."



Lee Jong-heon, secretary-general of the TCS, said at an opening speech that enhancing cooperation has long been a shared wish of China, Japan and South Korea, and the three countries should make efforts to boost mutual understanding through communication, and promote further development of their relationship with each other.



Cheng Yonghua, Chinese Ambassador to Japan, said that the three countries are facing the same challenges for safeguarding free trade and boosting world economic development.



The three countries should properly address issues in bilateral relationships and deepen cooperation to promote economic globalization to develop towards a more open, inclusive, balanced and beneficial direction, he said.



Masahiko Komura, vice president of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said that as trading powers, the three countries should stand firmly against trade protectionism, and cooperation between them would benefit not only themselves, but also East Asia and the world.



Trilateral Cooperation Secretariat (TCS) is an international organization set up according to the agreement signed and ratified by the governments of China, Japan and South Korea.



The secretariat, officially inaugurated in Seoul in 2011, is aimed at promoting peace and common prosperity among the three countries.

